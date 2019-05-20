Cool off is temporary – central Indiana temperatures to surge mid-week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOL OFF

After the warmest weather of 2019 this past weekend, temperatures took a real downturn Monday. A cold front passed late Sunday and behind it, a northwest wind carrying more of an April-like feel is here to start the work week.

Clouds increased early Monday mainly along and north of I-70, keeping temperatures well below normal. At 6 p.m., temperatures were at late March/early April levels while added sunshine brought temps up into the upper 60s Monday. The contrast in skies from Fishers to Lake Monroe is quite impressive. I'm posting the views below.

There will be a chill in the air overnight with low temperatures falling into the middle 40s once again early Tuesday morning.

WARMING UP FAST

The front that stalls south late Monday will return. It will be a warm front lifting north and passing the state Wednesday morning, bringing a few showers and thunderstorms with it. As the front heads north, so does the warm air. We return to the 80s Wednesday afternoon and as first forecast last week, real heat and humidity are set to take hold and continue well into the holiday/race weekend.

An early season dome of heat (Hot Dome) looks to become established late in the week over the southeastern U.S., opening up a warm and somewhat humid flow of air right into the state. Temperatures are to continue warming well into the 80s Thursday through Sunday with shower and thunderstorm chances rising over the weekend as well.

At this time, Carb Day (Friday) could reach 90-degrees while Saturday and Sunday are quite warm a stalled front nearby could provide a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will stay on it and keep you up to date for the all-important race forecast. At this distance, the “best” threat for rain is Monday. Stay tuned!