× Cooler, dry start to the week…hot weather rebuilds for race weekend!

A cooler start to the week this morning, as temperatures have settled into the middle 50’s. Skies are mainly clear and a nice sunrise is underway. No rain threat today and less humid air will make for more comfortable conditions around the state. Partly sunny skies and breezy, northwest winds will keep us in the 60’s this afternoon, nearly 10° below the seasonal average.

A weak shower chance early Tuesday morning will move quickly north and sunshine will be available at times tomorrow with highs again cool in the 60’s.

Warmer weather begins to surge in on Wednesday after a few morning storms, as 80’s return and hold through the holiday/race weekend! For now, Friday (Carb Day) looks hot and dry with the heat possibly becoming an issue at the track by mid-afternoon. Saturday for the parade appears dry before storms develop late in the day. And scattered storms remain in the forecast for the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500.