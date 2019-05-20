× Crash involving multiple semi trucks closes part of I-465 on south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A crash involving multiple vehicles closed part of I-465 on the south side Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on I-465 westbound just past I-65.

The crash involved four semi trucks, a box truck and at least one passenger vehicle. All lanes of I-465 were blocked, although traffic was able to get by on the left shoulder.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and look for an alternate route.