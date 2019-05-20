F1 champion and aviation entrepreneur Niki Lauda dies at 70

Posted 10:00 PM, May 20, 2019, by

17th July 1975: Austrian motor-racing driver Niki Lauda, who won the World Championships three times. (Photo by Frank Barratt/Keystone/Getty Images)

VIENNA (AP) — Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda, who won two of his titles after a horrific crash that left him with serious burns and went on to become a prominent figure in the aviation industry, has died. He was 70.

The Austria Press Agency reported Lauda’s family saying in a statement he “passed away peacefully” on Monday. Walter Klepetko, a doctor who carried out a lung transplant on Lauda last year, said Tuesday: “Niki Lauda has died. I have to confirm that.”

Lauda twice underwent kidney transplants, receiving an organ donated by his brother in 1997 and a kidney donated by his girlfriend in 2005.

In August last year, he underwent a lung transplant that the Vienna General Hospital said was made necessary by a “serious lung illness.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.