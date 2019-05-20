× Girl Scouts of Central Indiana gearing up for new STEM-focused school

INDIANAPOLIS — A first of its kind school is in the works for young girls across Indianapolis. The K-8 school will gear them toward careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

The Girl Scouts Of Central Indiana is a proud partner. CEO Danielle Shockey and Jenn Watts from Every Girl Can STEM stopped by Fox59 to talk about why a school like this is so needed for the young girls of today.

The school location is still being determined and will be identified over the next two years. You can send inquiries to everygirlcanstem@gmail.com.