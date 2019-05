× IMPD officer uninjured after crash on Indy’s near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer is uninjured after a crash on the near southwest side of the city.

The crash occurred around 5:10 a.m. on South Harding Street, just south of I-70.

It was a single-vehicle crash, and the officer is uninjured.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.