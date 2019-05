× Man in critical condition after being shot near Markleville

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — The Madison County Sheriffs Office says they are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Officials say the shooting happened at a home on County Road 1000 South, southwest of Markleville.

A 25-year-old man was taken to St. Vincent‘s Hospital in critical condition after being shot.

Police say this appears to be a domestic situation between the man and his family.