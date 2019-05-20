Marilyn Crosley teaching life lessons on planting, nurturing, and caring for a living things in the garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Marilyn Crosley retired from the classroom years ago but she never left the building. Instead of a classroom with a chalkboard and chairs, her classroom these days is a greenhouse at Pendleton Elementary School. If you live in Pendleton or ever stop by the school you will probably see Marilyn right there. She's teaching life lessons on planting, nurturing, caring for a living thing and empathy through her passion of gardening.

Marilyn says it is a joy to see the young students excited about learning in a different way. “I think getting in the dirt and digging is a favorite part. Just seeing things coming up. " said Crosley.

Every year the students plant something and grow it for Mother's Day to give their Mom. Marilyn started the greenhouse, stocks it and runs the yearly curriculum in addition to planning a Native American celebration day for the entire school. The staff and students say Marilyn is special and they can't imagine the school days without her.

Eric Schill, Principal, Pendleton Elementary says, “She’s an amazing asset. Not only just for our community, but surrounding communities. The impact that she’s had just with students from a very young age for her 50+ years that she’s been involved with our school system, and just how that feeds off to other places. It’s huge."

Congratulations to Marilyn Crosley! The Fox 59 and Community Health Network Community Hero for the month of May.

