Market expands to open natural food restaurant

Posted 8:52 AM, May 20, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's been a staple on Indianapolis' West Side as one of the city's first natural food grocery stores, and it's expanding to include a restaurant. Sherman visited Georgetown Market Eatery to have a taste of what's on the menu.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.