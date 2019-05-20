Market expands to open natural food restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's been a staple on Indianapolis' West Side as one of the city's first natural food grocery stores, and it's expanding to include a restaurant. Sherman visited Georgetown Market Eatery to have a taste of what's on the menu.
