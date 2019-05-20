Raddish Cooking Club builds kids’ confidence in the kitchen and beyond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Raddish Cooking Club is a monthly subscription club that teaches kids about different cultures and cuisines. It helps them become adventurous eaters and confident cooks.

Presley and her family moved to Westfield, and as a way to make friends, they invited the neighborhood kids over to their home for cooking parties.

Presley's stepmom subscribed to Raddish because of Presley's interest in cooking, and she was looking for activities they could do together.

Presley and her friend arrived in studio today, and they showed us how to make a technicolor tart.

TECHNICOLOR TARTS

Ingredients

4 Strawberries

½ Cup of Green Grapes

¼ Cup of Blueberries

1/3 Cup of Powdered Sugar

1 ¼ Cups Flour

¼ Cup Sugar

½ teaspoon Vanilla

1 11 oz can of mandarin oranges (please have the juice strained beforehand and bring in a tupperware container)

1 8 oz can of pineapple rings (same as oranges)

½ cup butter (softened)

4 oz cream cheese (softened)

Directions