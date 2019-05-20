Raddish Cooking Club builds kids’ confidence in the kitchen and beyond

Raddish Cooking Club is a monthly subscription club that teaches kids about different cultures and cuisines. It helps them become adventurous eaters and confident cooks.
Presley and her family moved to Westfield, and as a way to make friends, they invited the neighborhood kids over to their home for cooking parties.
Presley's stepmom subscribed to Raddish because of Presley's interest in cooking, and she was looking for activities they could do together.
Presley and her friend arrived in studio today, and they showed us how to make a technicolor tart.
TECHNICOLOR TARTS
Ingredients
- 4 Strawberries
- ½ Cup of Green Grapes
- ¼ Cup of Blueberries
- 1/3 Cup of Powdered Sugar
- 1 ¼ Cups Flour
- ¼ Cup Sugar
- ½ teaspoon Vanilla
- 1 11 oz can of mandarin oranges (please have the juice strained beforehand and bring in a tupperware container)
- 1 8 oz can of pineapple rings (same as oranges)
- ½ cup butter (softened)
- 4 oz cream cheese (softened)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350.
- Make Crust by adding butter, powdered sugar, flour and salt to a large bowl.
- Mix with an electric mixer on low speed for 2 minutes, until dough begins to clump.
- Add ½ cup dough to each mini tart pan.
- Use your fingers to press dough firmly into the tart pan and up the sides. Repeat with remaining pans.
- Use a fork to prick the bottom of each crust 8 times.
- Set tart pans on baking sheet. Bake 18-20 minutes, until lightly brown. Cool 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, make filling by beating cream cheese, sugar and vanilla on medium speed until smooth.
- Scoop filling into mini tarts.
- Spread filling to make a smooth even layer on each tart.
- Thinly slice strawberries, cut grapes in half and cut pineapple into small pieces.
- Arrange rainbows of fruit on each tart and enjoy!