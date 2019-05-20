Startup uses artificial intelligence to detect concealed weapons

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- A startup company is using artificial intelligence to prevent mass shootings. Athena Security is adapting security cameras to scan for weapons and notify police in real time in an effort to stop crimes before they happen. Rich Demuro found out how the system is already working in churches and schools across the country.
