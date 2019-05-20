WWII vet who recently turned 100 has died

Posted 4:10 PM, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:10PM, May 20, 2019

Bethel Killman (Photo courtesy of Steven Terry Phillips)

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — World War II veteran Bethel Killman, 100, of Scottsburg passed away Friday.

As previously reported, a community-wide birthday party was held for Killman on his 100th birthday on March 17, 2019.

Killman had recently lost his wife and was diagnosed with a heart-valve problem before his birthday.

FOX59 readers may remember that Killman’s family had asked people to send him birthday cards to celebrate.

According to WDRB, Killman received a total of about 24,000 cards, including one from former President George W. Bush.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.