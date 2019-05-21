× Bob Evans beef stroganoff pasta recalled over inspection problem

WASHINGTON – More than 500 pounds of ready-to-eat beef stroganoff pasta items are being recalled because they were “produced without the benefit of federal inspection and outside of inspection hours.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall Tuesday, saying the following products are subject to recall:

18-oz. sealed plastic trays containing “Bob Evans Beef Stroganoff Pasta” with a USE BY date of 07/02/19 and a time-stamp ranging between the hours of 15:00 and 18:37 represented on the tray seal.

FSIS says the affected items were produced on May 3 and were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M-46062” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, but anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

