× Chef Rob makes Grilled Matambre with Chimichurri

Ingredients:

For the meat:

2-pound flank steak, or 2 each pork tenderloins, or 2 each large skinless, boneless chicken breasts

6 leafy stalks red Swiss chard

⅓ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

½ cup Kalamata olives, stoned/pitted and roughly chopped

Small bunches of fresh flat-leaf parsley, marjoram and oregano (leaves only), roughly chopped

2 roasted red (bell) peppers

6 hard-boiled/cooked eggs and peeled

6 bay leaves

Olive oil, to drizzle

Sea salt and black pepper, to season

Marinade:

1 teaspoon each of dried thyme, oregano, marjoram and sea salt

½ teaspoon dried chili/ hot red pepper flakes

2 garlic cloves, crushed

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

Chimichurri: All of these ingredients get combined together in a food processor adding the oil slowly and last. Season with salt and pepper.

1/4 cup coarsely chopped parsley

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

4 large garlic cloves, minced (2 1/2 tablespoons)

2 tablespoons oregano leaves

2 teaspoons crushed red pepper

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Preparation:

-Butterfly (slice lengthwise to help flatten) the meat and place between two pieces of cling film/plastic wrap. Using a mallet, pound the meat until it is very thin, being careful not to tear it. Remove the cling film/plastic wrap and place the meat in a dish. Mix together and pour over the marinade and refrigerate for 6-24 hours.

-Preheat the grill to 375°. Lay out the meat on a large piece of cling film/plastic wrap.

-Finely julienne the chard and put in a mixing bowl. Add the parmesan cheese, garlic, olives, parsley, marjoram and oregano and mix together. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

-Spread the chard mixture evenly over the meat until you have completely covered it, then layer the peppers on top. Lay the boiled/cooked eggs in a row down the center of the meat.

-Taking the side nearest to you, roll up the meat. Tie securely with kitchen twine at even intervals along the assembled Matambre, making sure you tuck the ends in. Season generously, with salt and pepper, then drizzle with olive oil.

-Cook on the grill making sure to turn to brown all sides until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. -Once done, cover loosely with foil and allow to rest for 20 minutes. Cut thick slices and serve hot.