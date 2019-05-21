× Cool pattern holds for today; tracking showers through lunch!

Cloudy skies and cool temperatures again to start your Tuesday morning! At this hour, we continue to track a large area of rain out in Illinois. This swath of rain should continue to weaken as it approaches the state line. A few showers will likely hold together but the majority of this will fall apart, due to cooler, more stable air in Indiana. Rain chances will diminish from south to north through the day and some thinning of the clouds should help to move our temperatures into the upper 60’s by 5:00 pm.

Milder air will build in tonight and into tomorrow with an approaching warm front. This front will bring spotty storms around sunrise (Wednesday) and eventually warmer air by the afternoon as we dry out! Highs tomorrow should reach the lower 80’s!

Warmer air and unsettled storms will pass through the state, off and on through the holiday weekend, of course, lots of dry hours too! Some of these could become severe and certainly impact various activities out at the track, including the Indy 500! Continue to stay up-to-date with us daily or be sure to download our free “Weather Authority” App to get warnings, radar data, and alerts for your area over the holiday weekend.