Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar shares race-inspired menu, wine poached pears recipe
Wine Poached Pears Recipe:
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 2 Bosch Pears
- 1 1/2 Red Wine
- 1 orange, quartered
- 1 1/2 cups sugar, granulated
- 1 cinnamon sticks
- Enough water to submerge pears
Method
- Peel, halve, and core pears.
- Combine wine, oranges, sugar, and cinnamon in a large sauce pot and bring to a boil.
- Add pears to boiling liquid and reduce to a simmer.
- Cover pears with parchment and a plate to keep them submerged.
- Simmer until tender, approx. 15 mins.
- Remove from liquid to sheet pan with rack and allow to cool.
- Reserve poaching liquid for reduction.
- Cover, label, date, and refrigerate
Poaching Reduction Recipe:
Ingredients:
- Reserved poaching liquid from pears
- 1/4 cup corn syrup
- Hot water as needed
Method
- Return reserved poaching liquid to sauce pot and bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat to med and continue to cook liquid.
- Reduce poaching liquid to volume of 3 cups.
- Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temp.
- Skim any impurities from top of reduction.
- Wisk in corn syrup.
- Add hot water as needed to achieve syrup consistency
Candied Pecans
- 8 oz Pecan pieces
- 1/2 Teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
- 1/2 Cup Powdered Sugar
- 2 Tablespoon Kosher Salt
- 2 quarts water
Method
- Bring Water and salt to a boil in sauce pot
- Once boiling, blanch pecans in salted water for appx 2 mins
- Dump into china cap to drain
- Stir together powdered sugar and cayenne
- Combine sugar mixture and pecans in a large mixing bowl
- Toss to coat
- Fry pecans at 325 degrees for 5-6 mins, they will begin to float
- Allow to cool.
- Lay nuts out on icing rack over sheet tray, separating as much as possible
- Break apart any that are stuck together.
- Place in container, label, date, and store in dry storage