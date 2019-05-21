Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar shares race-inspired menu, wine poached pears recipe

Wine Poached Pears Recipe:

Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • 2 Bosch Pears
  • 1 1/2 Red Wine
  • 1 orange, quartered
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar, granulated
  • 1 cinnamon sticks
  • Enough water to submerge pears

Method

  1. Peel, halve, and core pears.
  2. Combine wine, oranges, sugar, and cinnamon in a large sauce pot and bring to a boil.
  3. Add pears to boiling liquid and reduce to a simmer.
  4. Cover pears with parchment and a plate to keep them submerged.
  5. Simmer until tender, approx. 15 mins.
  6. Remove from liquid to sheet pan with rack and allow to cool.
  7. Reserve poaching liquid for reduction.
  8. Cover, label, date, and refrigerate

Poaching Reduction Recipe:

 Ingredients:

  • Reserved poaching liquid from pears
  • 1/4 cup corn syrup
  • Hot water as needed

Method

  1. Return reserved poaching liquid to sauce pot and bring to a boil.
  2. Reduce heat to med and continue to cook liquid.
  3. Reduce poaching liquid to volume of 3 cups.
  4. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temp.
  5. Skim any impurities from top of reduction.
  6. Wisk in corn syrup.
  7. Add hot water as needed to achieve syrup consistency

Candied Pecans

  • 8 oz Pecan pieces
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
  • 1/2 Cup Powdered Sugar
  • 2 Tablespoon Kosher Salt
  • 2 quarts water

 Method

  1. Bring Water and salt to a boil in sauce pot
  2. Once boiling, blanch pecans in salted water for appx 2 mins
  3. Dump into china cap to drain
  4. Stir together powdered sugar and cayenne
  5. Combine sugar mixture and pecans in a large mixing bowl
  6. Toss to coat
  7. Fry pecans at 325 degrees for 5-6 mins, they will begin to float
  8. Allow to cool.
  9. Lay nuts out on icing rack over sheet tray, separating as much as possible
  10. Break apart any that are stuck together.
  11. Place in container, label, date, and store in dry storage
