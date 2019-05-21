× Indiana cab driver shoots teen who tried to rob him

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A cab driver shot a 17-year-old who tried to rob him at a Terre Haute apartment complex.

According to WTHI, the cab driver picked up 17-year-old Daivionne Young near Larry Bird Avenue in the downtown Terre Haute area Monday and took him to the Greenwood Manor Apartment complex.

After that, the teen pulled a gun and tried to rob the cab driver, who was carrying a gun and shot him, police said.

“The cab driver pulled out a gun and shot the suspect. Suspect took off. He was located by our uniform division, is in custody, he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital,” said Ryan Adamson with the Terre Haute Police Department.

Young is being charged as an adult, WTHI reported. The cab driver, who was not hurt, isn’t facing any charges at this time.