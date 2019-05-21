Rescue crews search pond for remains in connection with missing Avon mother Najah Ferrell

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A water search on the west side of Indianapolis is linked to the disappearance of a missing mom from Avon.

Brown Township Fire Rescue shared pictures showing crews at a pond at Westlake Apartments. That’s near I-465 & 10th Street.

They say crews used a boat and a cadaver dog.

Avon Police Department says Brown Township is assisting them. They are searching for remains in connection to missing mother Najah Ferrell.

They searched the lake on Monday, and they will resume their search today between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Avon police say the search team did not find anything on Monday.

It is unclear what led them to search this pond.

Ferrell was last seen on March 15 after failing to show up for her new job or pick up her kids from school.

On March 23, some of her belongings were found near I-65 and Lafayette Road. Police found her car on March 26 in a parking lot on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

On April 9, a fisherman found Ferrell’s foot in a pond in Crown Point.

Police are calling Ferrell’s disappearance a death investigation.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to Ferrell’s disappearance is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).