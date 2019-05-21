Rob Schneider added to Adam Sandler’s Indianapolis appearance

Rob Schneider (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Actor and comedian Rob Schneider has been added as the opening act for Adam Sandler’s show at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center.

After his new Netflix special last fall, 100% Fresh, Sandler is bringing his 100% Fresher tour to the Indianapolis area on June 2nd.

The Saturday Night Live alumnae have a long history together. Schneider made several appearances in Sandler films including “50 First Dates” and “The Longest Yard,” as well as memorable cameos in “Big Daddy” and “The Waterboy.” Schneider also stars in “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” “Hot Chick” and “The Animal,” which are all Happy Madison films, Sandler’s production company.

More information and tickets are available at LiveNation.com, or click here.

