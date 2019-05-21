Silver Alert issued for toddler and 6-year-old girl believed to be with man from South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Police issued a Silver Alert for two young girls missing from South Bend.

Eleanor and Halle Rushing have been missing since Tuesday at 7 a.m. Police believe they are in extreme danger.

Eleanor is 1-years-old, 30 inches tall, 30 pounds, and she has light brown hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and red pants.

Halle is 6-years-old, 4 feet tall, 60 pounds, and she has blond hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a flamingo and palm tree that says “OH HEY”.

Police say the girls may be with Adam Paul Rushing, 31. He is 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, bald, and he has green eyes, a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm, and a “Swamp Monster” tattoo on his right forearm. He is driving a black 2017 Dodge Journey with Indiana plate AIG938.

If you have any information on Eleanor, Halle and Adam Rushing contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

