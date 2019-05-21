Tonight in our money matters segment we're discussing tariffs and the impacts they could have on your money and the products we buy. Jordan Schwartz, Partner of Strategic Wealth Designers, joining us now.
Tariffs & spending habits
-
Tariffs, trading with China
-
Save First, Spend What’s Left Over
-
Financial impact of sports betting
-
Spring cleaning your household finances
-
Men & women financial differences
-
-
Tax filing deadline is next Monday
-
Financial planning for a baby
-
Reasons to draft a will
-
Standing out for a new job or promotion
-
Starting a business
-
-
Knowing when it’s time to retire
-
Marvel’s impact on the film industry
-
Ways to reduce credit card debt