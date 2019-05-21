Temperatures to surge in central Indiana after overnight storm threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUD OF A DAY

It wasn't the nicest May 21 in central Indiana and if you thought it was unusually cool, you were right. Temperatures have struggled to rise and late in the day, the downpour of rain ended any hope of warming into the 60s, let alone the 70s, which is normal for the date. Tuesday's high was the coolest for the date in 17 years and ranked 4th coolest for the date. The high of 56-degrees in Indianapolis is the normal for late March.

Improving weather is on the way and just a few miles south lies a warm front. In southern Indiana, just after 6 p.m. the temperature had warmed to 81-degrees in Evansville.

TEMPERATURE TURNAROUND

It felt like March in May and it will turn June-like in under 24 hours. The warm front will surge north Wednesday morning and temperatures will warm quickly. Wednesday will be nearly 30-degree warmer by afternoon and at early June levels. The warmth is here for many more days, lasting through the holiday weekend but the trade-off will be a daily threat for showers and thunderstorms.

UNSETTLED PATTERN

We will not have much luck removing the rain chance for almost each and every day over the next week. While we track a stalled front across the north-central portion of the state, the showers and thunderstorms threaten as the front lingers.

A more organized rain threat nears after 2 a.m. when a line of thunderstorms reaches the Illinois/Indiana state line. As the storms race east, the environment will be more stable and these storms are forecast to weaken as they work east before sunrise.

Sorting through the data as of Tuesday night, the least amount of rainfall coverage is looking like Friday when rain could be nearly absent across central Indiana. Unfortunately, the oscillating front will be the focus for showers and thunderstorms through race day and into Monday, Memorial Day. I'm posting below the coverage of rainfall over the next six days. Note, no all-day rain is expected with the least coverage Friday, Carb Day – the greatest coverage is Monday, Memorial Day. As we near race day, the gaps for rain-free and dry time for Sunday will become clearer. We will stay on it and be sure to check back for new updates all week!