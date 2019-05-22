91-year-old Indy woman ripped off by con artists pretending to be home repairmen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 91-year-old Indianapolis woman fell victim to thieves pretending to be home repairmen.

The woman says the crooks stole thousands of dollars from her bedroom when she wasn’t looking. It happened in a neighborhood near Stop 11 Road on Indy’s south side.

The victim, who asked not to be identified, says a pair of criminals stopped at her home and offered to repair her rain gutters.

“He came right up and knocked on the door and started telling me about the gutters. He said two of them are bent and falling down and we need to correct that,” said the woman.

The victim says one of the suspects distracted her in the garage searching for water buckets to test the gutters. That diversion gave the male suspect time to sneak into the house to steal some cash.

“That's what they wanted was the money. They didn't take anything else,” said the woman.

The woman says only after the crooks drove away from her street did she notice they searched her bedroom drawers and stole a few thousand dollars.

“I just can't believe people are this way and I know it must be happening all the time,” said the victim.

The truth is she’s not alone. Over the years, our crime trackers talked to numerous women in their 80s, also on the south side, who were distracted by fake contractors who snuck into their homes and snatched their purses.

“When I came in and saw my purse was gone, that was very traumatic for me,” said Mima West in June 2016.

“You can’t trust anyone anymore,” said another victim Carolyn Perry in July 2016.

“I trust everybody. That’s my problem,” said this week’s victim.

The woman in this case urges everyone to be cautious about opening the door to strangers to avoid being scammed.

“I think it's horrible people are this way. I wasn't raised this way. I just can't believe there are people that would do this,” said the woman.

So far no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).