Police: California nanny accused of molesting 2 boys in ‘sickening’ case

COSTA MESA, Calif. – A man who worked as a nanny across Southern California has been charged with molesting two boys who were under his care, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski, 30, of Costa Mesa was arrested May 17 after getting off an international flight at a local airport. He faces three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and one count of oral copulation of a child under 10. He also faces a possession of child pornography charge.

Zakrzewski has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1 million bail, according to the DA's office.

An investigation began in early May when a Laguna Beach couple reported to police that Zakrzewski had touched their 8-year-old son inappropriately. The parents were concerned for the safety of their son and other children.

The parents apparently hired Zakrzewski through one of his several babysitting websites. Laguna Beach police eventually discovered there was a second victim, a 7-year-old Los Angeles boy.

Authorities did not provide additional details about either of the alleged crimes or victims.

“It was actually sickening to me and the rest of the detectives we put all of our focus into this investigation,” Laguna Beach Police Sgt. Jim Cota told KTLA.

Police found child porn on Zakrzewski when he was arrested, and more evidence was discovered when his home was searched. At least one video seized in the investigation features Zakrzewski, Cota added.

On a website advertising his services, Zakrzewski described himself as a "manny" with more than six years of childcare experience who takes care of children between 3 months and 14 years old.

The website includes the suspect's qualifications, including work with special needs children and that he provides "overnights" and "travel care." The site prominently features photos of Zakrzewski with shirtless young boys in pools and in a photo shoot.

"If you would like a fun-loving, energetic person that will engage your child as well as care for them and keep them safe, then I hope you will give me a chance to take part in your family," the website reads.

Laguna Beach police said Zakrzewski worked as a babysitter for families across the region, but didn’t specify where else he was employed.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding any other potential victims. Anyone with information about Zakrzewski or possible additional victims can call 949-715-1300.

"It’s quite disturbing, and I have a felling there's going to be plenty more in this investigation," Cota said.

Zakrzewski is scheduled to appear in court on May 31.