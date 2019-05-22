Chris Farley’s brother in Indy for substance abuse awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Recently on Saturday Night Live Adam Sandler sang a touching tribute to his late friend and comedian Chris Farley.

The powerful moment on Saturday Night Live also acknowledged Chris' tragic battle with addiction.

Chris' brother, Tom Farley is in Indy remembering Chris at a special event tonight.

Thomas Farley is the president of the Chris Farley foundation.

Tom is this year`s featured speaker at Tara treatment center's Ann Daughtery symposium.

Chris Farley died in 1997 as a result of substance abuse.

The Chris Farley foundation uses humor to deliver messages of addiction prevention messages to kids, teens and young adults.