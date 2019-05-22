× Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 12 ‘OTAs & Top 10 Players’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Colts have expressed interest in recently cut, former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. What would it take to sign him, and what would his addition mean for a team with high aspirations?

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins debate the top 10 current players on the Colts’ roster. You may be surprised who does and doesn’t make the lists.

Chappell gives us his early takeaways from OTAs, which include some key players not being on the field.

The Colts also signed a pair of their second round picks, and are taking a chance by signing a talented but troubled young quarterback.

