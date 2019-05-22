Cookout Cookies make for an adorable treat as we kick off summer and grilling season

I will always love themed treats, and I’ve made some pretty fun ones in the past for the Indy 500 / Memorial Day weekend. This year is no exception! I wanted to celebrate the official start of grilling season by making cute little grills.

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Cookout Cookies

Ingredients

For the cookies

1 (15.25 ounce) box of milk chocolate cake mix

8 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted

1 egg

4 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened

For the buttercream frosting

1 cup Challenge butter, softened

4 – 5 cups powdered sugar

2 Tablespoons heavy cream

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

Red food coloring

For the grill grates

Melted chocolate

For the shish kebabs

Gummy bears, Mike & Ike’s, Hot Tamales, etc. cut into small pieces

Directions

For the cookies

In a large bowl, combine dry cake mix, melted butter, and egg. Add cream cheese and beat until completely incorporated. Stir in chocolate morsels. Refrigerate dough for 30 minutes so it’s easier to shape into a ball. Once dough has been chilled, preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Form dough into 1-inch balls, place on baking sheet, and bake for 8 minutes. Allow to cool before frosting.

For the buttercream

Beat the butter on medium speed until smooth–about 2 minutes. Add heavy cream, vanilla, salt, and powdered sugar. Beat on low speed until combined, and then increase mixer to high speed for about 3 minutes. If frosting isn’t thick enough, add 1/2 cup more powdered sugar. If frosting is too thick, add more heavy cream. Frost cookies. I always prefer to use a piping bag, but you can just spread it on if you prefer.

For the grill grate

Print out picture of grill grate, and cut piece of wax paper to lay on top of it. Melt chocolate and add to Ziploc bag. Cut one corner and trace grate design on wax paper. Let harden and place on frosted cookies.

For the shish kebabs