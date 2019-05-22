Cookout Cookies make for an adorable treat as we kick off summer and grilling season

I will always love themed treats, and I’ve made some pretty fun ones in the past for the Indy 500 / Memorial Day weekend. This year is no exception! I wanted to celebrate the official start of grilling season by making cute little grills.
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Cookout Cookies
Ingredients
For the cookies
- 1 (15.25 ounce) box of milk chocolate cake mix
- 8 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted
- 1 egg
- 4 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened
For the buttercream frosting
- 1 cup Challenge butter, softened
- 4 – 5 cups powdered sugar
- 2 Tablespoons heavy cream
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Red food coloring
For the grill grates
- Melted chocolate
For the shish kebabs
- Gummy bears, Mike & Ike’s, Hot Tamales, etc. cut into small pieces
Directions
For the cookies
- In a large bowl, combine dry cake mix, melted butter, and egg.
- Add cream cheese and beat until completely incorporated.
- Stir in chocolate morsels.
- Refrigerate dough for 30 minutes so it’s easier to shape into a ball.
- Once dough has been chilled, preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Form dough into 1-inch balls, place on baking sheet, and bake for 8 minutes.
- Allow to cool before frosting.
For the buttercream
- Beat the butter on medium speed until smooth–about 2 minutes.
- Add heavy cream, vanilla, salt, and powdered sugar. Beat on low speed until combined, and then increase mixer to high speed for about 3 minutes.
- If frosting isn’t thick enough, add 1/2 cup more powdered sugar. If frosting is too thick, add more heavy cream.
- Frost cookies. I always prefer to use a piping bag, but you can just spread it on if you prefer.
For the grill grate
- Print out picture of grill grate, and cut piece of wax paper to lay on top of it.
- Melt chocolate and add to Ziploc bag. Cut one corner and trace grate design on wax paper.
- Let harden and place on frosted cookies.
For the shish kebabs
- Place small candy pieces on toothpick and place on top of grill grates.