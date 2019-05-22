× Crash near southern Indiana sinkhole kills 2, injures 3

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Indiana State Police say two people have died and three were injured as a result of a crash near a sinkhole on I-265.

At 8:08 a.m. Wednesday, police say traffic was diverted off at the Charlestown Road exit because of a sizable sinkhole that developed in the road overnight close to mile marker five.

Near mile marker 3.4, traffic was slowing or stopping due to the diversion and rush hour traffic. As traffic stopped, police say an International DuraStar work truck failed to stop and struck the rear of a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck. This set off a chain-reaction of crashes that involved three additional vehicles.

After being hit by the International DuraStar work truck, police say the 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck slammed into a 2000 Ford F-150, which then hit a 2012 Ford pickup hauling a mini-excavator, which in turn hit a Ford Fiesta.

The driver and passenger of the 2000 Ford F-150 were pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. They have been identified as 42-year-old Douglas E. Borders and 36-year-old Christina M. Coy, of Scottsburg, according to ISP.

The driver and passenger of the 2008 Chevrolet pickup were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Fiesta was taken to Baptist Health Floyd for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing. I-265 was closed at the crash scene until about 2:30 p.m.