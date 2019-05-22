× Death of Indianapolis man found on side of Ohio road investigated as homicide

PREBLE COUNTY, Ind. – The death of an Indianapolis man found on the side of a western Ohio road is being investigated as a homicide.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office says a driver located the body of Adolph A. Hunter, 57, in a wooded area in the 7000 block of Eaton Gettysburg Road shortly before 9 a.m. Monday.

Investigators responded to the scene and processed the area for about three hours. The body was then transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton, where an autopsy was conducted Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, investigators traveled to Indianapolis, where hunter was last known to reside. Ohio officers are working with local law enforcement to follow-up on leads and locate family members.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Preble County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 456-6262.