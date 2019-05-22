IHS ‘Concerts on the Canal’ return May 30

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana Historical Society’s annual concert series is coming back on Thursday, May 30.

“Concerts on the Canal” features eight events that run through Thursday, July 18. Shows run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and admission is free.

Seating is available on the hill across the canal where you can bring your own food and drinks.

People can also grab food at the outdoor grill and cash bar of Stardust Terrace Café which also has reserved seating, says IHS.

Performers include Rob Dixon, Living Proof, Soul Deep and more. For more information and a complete schedule, click here.

