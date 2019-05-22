IMPD North District officers surprise man with refurbished bike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Many Hoosiers deal with issues connected to not having a reliable source of transportation while juggling multiple jobs.

When Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers heard one man’s difficult journey to work, they knew they had to respond to the call.

Two officers had no idea what would come of a seemingly normal stop.

“People need to know the good that you all are doing,” said Mother Womack, the Founder of the Unleavened Bread Café at 30th and Central.

Officers John Wall and John Koers left the café that day more than a cup of coffee.

“This café here does a lot of good work in the community and we’re a part of that community,” said Wall.

They ended up meeting a man who needed some help.

“Melvin was just asking me if we knew of any place that refurbishes bikes or that can help people out who need bikes,” said Koers.

Turns out Melvin, who’s an employee at the café, asked the right pair of officers. Wall and Koers are both part of the bike patrol team.

Mother Womack couldn’t believe what happened next.

“We surprised him,” said Koers, “We gave him a bike, helmet and another inner tube in case he got a flat tire. He was very excited, he gave us both hugs.”

The picture speaks volumes. Officer Koers says this is what being apart of this community is all about. The officers were able to give this bike to Melvin thanks to donations.

“We’re all in this together,” said Wall.

Officer Wall is the bike mechanic. He’s in charge of repairing and refurbishing bikes not just for his officers, but for people in need.

“We had another boy who uses a bike to get to school every day,” said Wall, “He was involved in an accident and his bike was inoperable, so he didn’t have a way to make it to school. Somebody from that school reached out to us and we were able to get him a bike as well, so he can make it to school.”

Weekly, people drop off gently used bikes or parts to help.

“There’s a lot of people in this community that rely on that bicycle for their livelihood. That’s not somebody who’s an avid cyclist out getting exercise, that’s their bread and butter,” said Wall.

If you would like to donate a gently used bike, helmet or parts you can do so by dropping items off at the IMPD North District Headquarters located at 3120 E 30th Street.

You can also give them a call at (317) 327-6100.