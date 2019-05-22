× Indianapolis to retain NFL Combine through 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NFL Scouting Combine is staying put for at least the next two years, and probably longer.

According to the NFL, the Combine, which has called Indy home for more than three decades, is returning to town next February and “looking forward to . . . extending the partnership into 2021 with a series of annual options beyond that.’’

It’s believed league officials have considered moving the Combine to the soon-to-be-opened sports complex that will host the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

The league has attempted to maximize the increasing popularity and marketability of the Combine in recent years, and that will continue moving forward.

In 2020, many of the on-field drills that traditionally were held in the morning and afternoon will shift to the afternoon and primetime.

“This will enable us to accomplish the goal of reaching more fans while still fully maintaining the football integrity of the event,’’ a league spokesman said. “We will adjust the schedule to ensure a positive experience for the players and clubs.’’

