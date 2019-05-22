× Person injured in officer-involved shooting in Crawfordsville

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person is injured after an officer-involved shooting in Crawfordsville early Wednesday morning.

The Crawfordsville Police Department was called to 300 block of South Walnut Street in reference to a domestic/suicidal situation.

Shortly after officers arrived, police say the person pointed a gun at officers, and in self-defense, one of the officers shot the person at least once.

The suspect was transported to a hospital in Crawfordsville with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured in the incident.

This shooting happened just blocks away from the heart of Wabash College and several fraternity houses. No students were involved in this, and the home where this shooting happened is not part of student housing.