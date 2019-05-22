Save the date: Mom Boss Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who's the boss? All mom entrepreneurs in Hendricks County! They're coming together for Mom Boss Market. Abby McKinney is the owner of Ella Mae's Boutique and Ella Mae's Formal in Brownsburg.

The inaugural Mom Boss Market is June 1 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and will feature more than 20 mom entrepreneurs in the Hendricks County area. We are also celebrating our anniversary so there will be several sales going on!

Mom Boss Market

Along the side streets of Ella Mae's boutique and Ella Mae's formal in Brownsburg

Saturday, June 1

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.