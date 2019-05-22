Sunday’s race marks 100 years for Purdue’s All-American Marching Band

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — This year’s Indy 500 will be the 100th year of marching for Purdue University’s All-American Marching Band.

Around 280 members of Purdue’s AAMB will continue the tradition of performing in the pre-race festivities at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26.

In addition to the students of the AAMB marching at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday’s race will feature 220 alumni members marching separately in the Parade of Bands.

The 2019 Purdue Alumni Band will also be participating in the IPL 500 Festival Parade in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, May 25.

Alumni are coming from 30 different states and the oldest member is 88 years old, according to a Purdue spokesman.