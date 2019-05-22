× Tracking an unsettled weather pattern into race weekend; big swing in temperatures

We’ll be dealing with very unsettled weather for the next several days. After a soggy start to the morning, the rain is exiting and we will continue to dry out as we head into the afternoon. Luckily this will allow some time for you to get outdoors before our next rain maker arrives.

By tomorrow morning, we’ll be dealing with our next round of showers, and a few thunderstorms too. This line comes in pre-dawn and will be packing periods of heavy rain, as well as thunder and lightning. So don’t be surprised if a few rumbles of thunder rattle you out of bed in the morning. The best timing on this next line arrives in our north and western counties around 3 AM and slides southeast through morning commute. Have the umbrella handy as you’re heading out the door.

Rain chances will ease into the late morning hours on Thursday, however, with the heat and available moisture, a few spotty t-storms pop up Thursday afternoon.

Not only are we going to be dealing with several rounds of rain these next few days, but we’re going to be dealing with a big swing in temperatures. After a couple cooler afternoons, warm air is flowing into central Indiana. During the lunch hour, temperatures have already been running more than 10 degrees warmer than they were 24 hours ago. Highs today will climb to near 80°. That’s about 20-degrees warmer than Tuesday’s high temperature.

As southerly winds continue to stream warmer air and moisture into the area, temperatures will climb to near 90° by the end of the week. As dew point temperatures rise as well, prepare for several muggy days. Friday, Carb Day, will be the sunnier day of the week, however, we can’t rule out a few spotty showers, especially during peak heating in the afternoon. Spotty storms will be around for Saturday but there will be plenty of dry time too. The big question is… will we be dry for race day? Right now, there is the chance for some scattered showers and storms on Sunday. Best chances develop in the afternoon, however, a few morning showers are possible. Does the day look like a washout? Not at all. But periods of rain may impact your plans. Keep checking back! We’ll keep you updated as we get closer to the weekend.