Tracking morning showers and storms; summer-like heat returns race weekend

Showers and a few thunderstorms are filling into central Indiana this Wednesday morning. It is also a mild start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. You will want to have the rain gear during the morning commute, but shouldn’t need it by the evening rush hour. Shower chances will wind down midday with clearing clouds late in the afternoon.

The sunshine at the end of the day and southerly winds will help temperatures bump up near 80 degrees this afternoon! It will be breezy as well with gusts potentially up to 30 MPH.

Skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy overnight as lows dip down into the lower 60s. As we approach sunrise, showers will move back into the state. On and off showers and thunderstorms will travel over the area throughout the day. An isolated strong storm may fire up with highs in the lower 80s. The breaks from rain on Thursday will still help temperatures warm up a bit more compared to today.

The chance for rain will become more isolated on Carb Day. Friday shouldn’t be a complete washout, but the warm and humid conditions will create a favorable atmosphere for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will soar jump up into the upper 80s Friday and Saturday. Unfortunately, it appears the unsettled weather pattern will continue through race weekend, meaning scattered showers and thunderstorms will around both days.