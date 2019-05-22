UPDATE: 2 killed in plane crash near Indianapolis Regional Airport identified as Nevada couple

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – The two people killed in a plane crash near the Indianapolis Regional Airport last week have been identified.

The Hancock County Coroner’s Office says the victims were husband and wife, 75-year-old Robert Walter Holman Jr. and 61-year-old Robin Lynch Holman. The couple was from Incline Village, Nevada.

According to Indiana State Police, the plane went down northeast of the airport just after taking off around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22. Robert was the pilot and Robin was the sole passenger.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were called to investigate the crash. According to a preliminary report, the CESSNA S550 plane crashed into a flooded cornfield and “exhibited significant fragmentation,” with the debris field covering an area of about 270 ft. long and 103 ft. wide.

NTSB says the plane had been departing from the Indianapolis Regional Airport and was supposed to head towards the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Nevada.

The Holmans were major fixtures at Sierra Nevada College. The school says Robert and Robin had a passion for the arts and were instrumental in acquiring the Holman Media Arts Center, which houses its 2D, 3D, ceramic and digital arts facilities. They also helped establish the school’s first community college-based extension center at Lake Tahoe Community College.

“The greatness of the Holmans’ influence on the students of Sierra Nevada College can never be summed by any measure,” said the college in a statement. “We are humbled by the vision of the world they supported through their leadership in our community, and grateful for the inclusion of SNC in that vision.”

Chris Lanier, a faculty member of the SNC’s Fine Arts Department issued this statement:

“They were model donors, too – always asking what we needed, and how their donation could best support our students. They clearly got involved with the college because of a genuine love of art – and they often showed up to Art Department events, and not just the ones featuring art world mucky-mucks, either – they showed up to several student BFA shows, with a genuine interest in their work, and that sparkle in the eye that can’t be faked.”

On the scene of a plane crash near Mt Comfort airport in Hancock county. Working to get the details now. @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/TFLAFHj5pi — Brett Kast (@brettkast) May 22, 2019