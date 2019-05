Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The traditional milk chug happens every year at the Indy 500. Dairy farmers Andrew Kuehnert and Jill Houin will deliver the fabled milk to victory circle this year, courtesy of American Dairy Association Indiana.

Kuehnert is veteran milk person and sixth generation dairy farmer from Fort Wayne.

Houin is rookie milk person and calf manager at her family`s homestead dairy in Plymouth.