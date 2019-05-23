Be Our Guest: Matteo’s Italiano Ristorante

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Matteo's staff looks forward to serving you the best authentic Italian cuisine in the area. We are located in Downtown Noblesville on the Square and offer lunch and dinner specials daily.

Book your reservation online today! https://www.opentable.com/matteos-ristorante-italiano-reservations-noblesville/?rid=6380&restref=6380&corrid=ab58406c-ac77-4044-b036-353448ddb119

If you are looking for a private room to host your next family or business gathering, may we suggest an Italian alternative. We offer an extensive menu for large parties and can customize and accommodate most gatherings including business meetings, birthday parties, wedding receptions and other medium sized events.

In addition to hosting large groups, we also provide catering and carry out meals for large groups.

To reserve one of our private rooms for lunch or dinner, please call our Events Department at 317-764-7826.

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.