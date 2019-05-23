Bees swarm bike in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hundreds of bees caused a buzz when they swarmed a bicycle at the intersection of Meridian and Washington streets in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday, prompting passersby to stop and marvel at the sight.
A video posted to Twitter at 4:30 p.m. Thursday by Jennifer Harris shows the bees swarming on the handlebar of a bicycle at the busy intersection. Many people stopped to watch, shoot video or photograph the swarm.
When an IndyStar reporter went to the scene, a man had already gotten many of the bees into a box. That man was Jerry Zimmerman, an Indiana beekeeper called to the scene by another man, Jimmie Brock III, who noticed the swarm while he was walking.
The 33-year-old Brock told IndyStar that he initially thought the swarm was a staged spectacle. When he realized it wasn't, he Googled beekeepers on his smartphone and called one of the first names that came up.