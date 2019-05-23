Facebook explains how its Amber Alert system works

Every day, more than a thousand children go missing in the United States. The changes of finding a missing child increase when more people are on the lookout in the first few hours. A Facebook representative talked about how the network is doing its part to get the potentially live-saving alerts in your newsfeed faster than ever.

