Every day, more than a thousand children go missing in the United States. The changes of finding a missing child increase when more people are on the lookout in the first few hours. A Facebook representative talked about how the network is doing its part to get the potentially live-saving alerts in your newsfeed faster than ever.
Facebook explains how its Amber Alert system works
-
UPDATE: Amber Alert for 17-year-old girl missing from New Albany canceled
-
Silver Alert canceled; children found safe
-
Hundreds of millions of Facebook records exposed on Amazon cloud servers
-
Suspect detained after shooting on Dutch tram leaves 3 dead, 9 injured
-
Taco Bell gives man ‘saved’ by hot sauce packets while stuck in snow free food for a year
-
-
Movie review: Missing Link
-
UPDATE: FBI now assisting IMPD with search for missing 8-month-old girl
-
Over $100,000 worth of equipment reported stolen from Indy asphalt company
-
UPDATE: Ellettsville police say Silver Alert canceled for missing woman
-
Hancock County dispatch center earns certificate for endangered child training
-
-
Website that provides ‘reputation score’ accused of posting false information
-
Steep 125-foot slide shuts down one day after opening due to multiple injuries
-
Dog ‘bounty hunter’ spends free time tracking lost dogs for pet owners