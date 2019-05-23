Former Fort Wayne police officer pleads guilty to battery

Posted 3:50 PM, May 23, 2019

Scene of shooting in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A former Fort Wayne police officer pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of battery in Allen County Superior Court.

Indiana State Police started an investigation in March of 2019 after Charles Smith, 28, of Fort Wayne allegedly committed battery against a DUI suspect while in custody.

The investigation revealed that Smith punched the suspect multiple times after refusing a breath test, refusing a blood test and pulling away from Smith during a handcuff attempt.

Smith has resigned from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

