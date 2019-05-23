× Here’s the type of milk each Indianapolis 500 driver wants if they win the race

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s one of the most famous images in all of sports: the winner of the Indianapolis 500 drinking ice-cold milk—or sometimes dousing himself with it.

The tradition, according to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, started in 1936 when three-time winner Louis Meyer drank milk in Victory Lane. Meyer regularly drank buttermilk to refresh himself on a hot day.

In 1936, an executive with the Milk Foundation saw a photo of Meyer on the sports page and became determined to make it a tradition. IMS said there was a period between 1947 and 1955 when milk wasn’t offered, but the practice came back in 1956 and has been going strong ever since.

The American Dairy Association Indiana asks each driver to pick from one of three types of milk: whole, two-percent and fat-free. Each one is then made available in Victory Lane so the winner can enjoy one of the Indy 500’s greatest traditions.

Here are the preferences of each driver for this year’s race:

Marco Andretti: Whole

Whole Sebastien Bourdais: Two-percent

Two-percent Ed Carpenter: Whole (wants buttermilk, per tradition)

Whole (wants buttermilk, per tradition) Helio Castroneves: Whole

Whole Conor Daly: Whole

Whole James Davison: Whole

Whole Scott Dixon: Whole

Whole Marcus Ericsson: Fat-free

Fat-free Santino Ferrucci: Whole

Whole Ben Hanley: Two-percent

Two-percent Jack Harvey: Two-percent

Two-percent Colton Herta: Whole

Whole J.R. Hildebrand: Whole

Whole James Hinchcliffe: Whole (wishes he could choose buttermilk)

Whole (wishes he could choose buttermilk) Ed Jones: Whole

Whole Ryan Hunter-Reay: Whole

Whole Kyle Kaiser: Whole

Whole Tony Kanaan: Two-percent

Two-percent Sage Karam: Two-percent

Two-percent Charlie Kimball: Whole

Whole Jordan King: Whole

Whole Matheus Leist: Two-percent

Two-percent Pippa Mann: Whole

Whole Josef Newgarden: Whole

Whole Simon Pagenaud: Whole

Whole Spencer Pigot: Whole

Whole Will Power: No preference

No preference Graham Rahal: Two-percent

Two-percent Felix Rosenqvist: Two-percent

Two-percent Alexander Rossi: Whole

Whole Takuma Sato: Two-percent

Two-percent Oriol Servia: Two-percent

Two-percent Zach Veach: Whole

The dairy association said drivers still ask for buttermilk, the drink that started the tradition. In fact, two drivers (Ed Carpenter and James Hinchcliffe) specifically mentioned buttermilk when asked for their preference.

Will drivers ever be able to pick buttermilk? The dairy association says “maybe”—but for now, drivers have to stick with their three options.

