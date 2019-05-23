Home burglary caught on camera for the second time in same neighborhood within weeks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis community is on edge after a home was burglarized in broad daylight. It’s the second time in two weeks thieves have targeted homes on North New Jersey street.

People living on N New Jersey street love their neighborhood, but recently its been a target for thieves. Some of the acts have been caught on camera. Tonight a homeowner is sharing his thoughts on the crime spike after thieves broke into his house in broad daylight. pic.twitter.com/uPDeU7EvsY — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) May 23, 2019

Brian Cusimano is hoping his neighbors come together to solve the most recent theft. His home was hit Wednesday morning.

“I felt a little bit sad that anybody would feel that they would have to do something like this to sustain themselves,” Cusimano said.

A young man was caught on camera inside Brian’s home while he wasn’t there. He was out at the time, but when he came back the door was wide open.

“I walked through the house and saw some things has been rummaged through and found a broken window,” Cusimano said.

The thieves got away with several electronics. Cusimano believes two people were inside his house.

Daria Young has lived on the street for 20 years. She’s seen thefts happen before, but never to this level.

“I feel like a victim. I feel like I’m just waiting for them to come and thinking what are you going to take next?” said Young.

Cusimano doesn’t know the person in the video but believes he’s very young.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with the children. Why are you coming in and taking people’s items and in broad daylight- that’s just scary,” Young said.

Brian is hopeful another homeowner won’t be the next victim.

“We need to try and work together as a community to try and stop these things from happening in the future. Nobody should have their home entered without their permission,” Cusimano said.

If you have any information on the burglary call Crime Stoppers at 317- 262-TIPS (8477).