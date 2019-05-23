× IDOE announces School Food Service Employee of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Education in partnership with the Indiana Nutrition Council has announced the 2019 School Food Service Employee of the Year.

This year’s recipient is Jane Young of Hatfield Elementary School in Mitchell, Indiana.

Young is being recognized for 16 years of service, beginning as a dishwasher and more recently as Cafeteria Manager at Hatfield Elementary.

“I want to congratulate Jane Young for her dedication and thank her, along with all school food service employees across the state, for their service,” said Dr. Jennifer McCormick, Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction.

According to IDOE, the annual award was created in 1997 to recognize school food employees that demonstrate high-quality customer service, positive attitude, professionalism and teamwork.

Young will receive an official IDOE plaque and a $200 award provided by the Indiana Nutrition Council.