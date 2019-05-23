× Indianapolis Airbnb hosts to bring in $700K over race weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Airbnb announced Thursday that Indianapolis residents will be hosting 4,700 guests over the weekend of the Indianapolis 500.

Hoosier hosts are estimated to be generating a combined total of $700,000 in supplemental income.

Guests will be spread across 1,200 homes, representing the largest influx of guests in Indianapolis in the company’s history. According to a spokesperson for Airbnb, the 2018 Indianapolis 500 brought in 3,200 guests by comparison.

In 2018, Indiana House Bill 1035 was passed, effectively preventing cities in Indiana from banning home-sharing platforms, while setting some standards for short-term rentals.

The passing of this bill and other factors have contributed to the company’s continued success in Indiana, says Airbnb.

Hosts and travelers are encouraged to find helpful tips here.