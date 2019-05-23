Local artist combines love of racing and art

Posted 8:38 AM, May 23, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Two passions, one artist, and the love of racing and art come together on canvas. The emotion behind the Indy 500 is captured in fine art. Sherman visited Gary Dausch at Automotive Fine Art to learn more about his work.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.