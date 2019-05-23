Man dies after throat slashed with broken bottle on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is dead after getting slashed in the throat with a broken glass bottle.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to Bosart Avenue, near 10th St and Emerson Ave, just before 2:20 a.m.

Officers found a man in the street with a large cut on his neck. He was in extremely critical condition. He died while medics transported him to the hospital.

Detectives responded and immediately began canvassing the area for witnesses. IMPD learned the victim was cut during a fight that spilled out into the street.

One person was detained at the scene and taken to the homicide office for questioning.

The coroner has not yet released the man’s name.