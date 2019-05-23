× Media Day leads into Indianapolis 500 race weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indy 500 field of 33 fielded questions Thursday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway while motorsports journalists from across the world asked away at Media Day for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Last year’s 500 winner Will Power will have nothing but fond memories from his 2018 experience on the IMS oval.

“That’ll be a day I remember for the rest of my life and be the highlight of my career,” said Power. “Every time I see a picture of it or footage of it, it brings a smile to my face.”

The joy of victory lasts a lifetime, but can also breed a bit of jealousy.

“You know what comes once you win,” explains 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi. “It’s such an amazing, life changing experience, that 12 months after winning the race, that you don’t want anyone else to have that.”

The 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for noon on Sunday.